Around 40 Lakh Left Out In Assam Draft List Of Indian Citizens In State

Assam NRC: The government said those left out can file appeals against the NRC list

Around 40 lakh people in Assam have been left out of an updated draft list of Indian citizens released today. The National Register of Citizens or NRC has been updated for the first time since 1951 to account for illegal migration into Assam from neighbouring Bangladesh.

Officials asserted that this is only a draft, and claims and objections from those left out of the citizens' list would be taken up from August 30. The updated list is seen by critics as a move to target Assam's Muslim population on the pretext of weeding out Bangladeshi migrants. Security has been strengthened and the centre has sent extra troops to maintain order in the state.