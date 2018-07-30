Assam NRC Live Updates: 'No Deportation Based On Second Citizenship Draft,' State Clarifies

Assam NRC List Release: NRC is also preparing a common database of citizens.

Assam has released the final draft of National Register of Citizens today that decide the fate of more than one crore people living in the state. The NRC has been released online and in all the NRC Sewa Kendras (NSK) across the state, NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela said in Guwhati on Sunday, news agency PTI reported. The state released its first citizenship draft in January.

Security has been heightened in the state to avoid any law and order situation. Two hundred and twenty companies of the Central Armed Police Forces have been dispatched by the central government to gear up security in Assam and neighbouring states.

Here are the live updates on the release of Assam's final citizenship draft