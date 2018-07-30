Assam NRC Live Updates: "No Deportation Based On Second Citizenship Draft," State Clarifies

Assam National Register of Citizen: Nearly two crore citizens were cleared in the first draft of citizenship draft in January.

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 30, 2018 10:15 IST
New Delhi: 

Assam has released the final draft of National Register of Citizens today that decide the fate of more than one crore people living in the state. The NRC has been released online and in all the NRC Sewa Kendras (NSK) across the state, NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela said in Guwhati on Sunday, news agency PTI reported. The state released its first citizenship draft in January.

Security has been heightened in the state to avoid any law and order situation. Two hundred and twenty companies of the Central Armed Police Forces have been dispatched by the central government to gear up security in Assam and neighbouring states.

Here are the live updates on the release of Assam's final citizenship draft


Jul 30, 2018
10:12 (IST)
"This Is Only A Draft," Say Officials
Officials have asserted that this is only a draft, and claims and objections from those left out of the citizen's list would be taken up from August 30. Read here.
Jul 30, 2018
10:08 (IST)
Nearly 40 lakh citizens have been left out in the draft list: Satyendra Garg, Joint Secretary of Northeast Affairs of Ministry of Home Affairs 
Jul 30, 2018
10:08 (IST)
No deportation will be carried out on the basis of second draft, the state has clarified. 
Jul 30, 2018
10:04 (IST)
2,89,83,677 citizens have been found eligible among 3. 29 cr total applicants. Those who have been left out can apply for claims and objections: State NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela

Jul 30, 2018
10:00 (IST)
"Historic Day In Assam": Prateek Hajela
"It's a historic day in the country and Assam towards fulfillment of a major milestone of publishing draft under monitoring of Supreme Court. The exercise of the NRC in its scale size is unprecedented": Prateek Hajela
Jul 30, 2018
09:55 (IST)
Assam Releases Final Citizenship Draft
Jul 30, 2018
09:52 (IST)
Nearly two crore citizens were cleared in the first citizenship draft released on January 1 this year. 
Jul 30, 2018
09:31 (IST)
The NRC authorities earlier this month disclosed that 1.5 lakh people - including 50,000 people - will be dropped from the first list, since anomalies were found in their documents.
Jul 30, 2018
09:17 (IST)
A high-level meeting was held recently by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on the NRC draft.
Jul 30, 2018
09:16 (IST)
Names, addresses and photographs of all Indian citizens, who have been living in Assam before March 25, 1971, will be featured in the citizenship draft, NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

