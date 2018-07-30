Assam NRC Live Updates: 'No Deportation Based On Second Citizenship Draft,' State Clarifies

Assam has released the final draft of National Register of Citizens today that decide the fate of more than one crore people living in the state. The NRC has been released online and in all the NRC Sewa Kendras (NSK) across the state, NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela said in Guwhati on Sunday, news agency PTI reported. The state released its first citizenship draft in January.
Security has been heightened in the state to avoid any law and order situation. Two hundred and twenty companies of the Central Armed Police Forces have been dispatched by the central government to gear up security in Assam and neighbouring states.
Here are the live updates on the release of Assam's final citizenship draft
Officials have asserted that this is only a draft, and claims and objections from those left out of the citizen's list would be taken up from August 30. Read here.
"It's a historic day in the country and Assam towards fulfillment of a major milestone of publishing draft under monitoring of Supreme Court. The exercise of the NRC in its scale size is unprecedented": Prateek Hajela
