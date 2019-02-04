Assam Government Gives Two Different Figures On Number Of Foreigners

Parliamentary Affairs Minister said 1,03,764 were declared foreigners from 1985 to August 2018. (File)

The Assam government today gave two different figures in the state Assembly on the number of foreigners detected in the state.

The issue was pointed out by BJP MLA Numal Momin as Point of Order immediately after the Question Hour and he urged the Speaker to take strict action against the "callous officials".

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said a total of 1,03,764 people were declared as foreigners from 1985 to August 2018.

A question on this was raised by the ruling party MLA Binanda Kumar Saikia and was taken up for discussion during the Question Hour.

In a separate query, Mr Patowary gave a different figure and said 94,425 foreigners were detected from 1985 to August 2018.

In both the cases, Mr Patowary was replying on behalf of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who also holds the Home and Implementation of Assam Accord departments.

Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami assured the House to look into the matter.