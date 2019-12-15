Assam Government Employees To Protest Against Citizenship Act Next Week

The employees had also supported the protesting students on December 11. (File)

Employees of the Assam government Saturday announced that they will protest on December 18 against the amended Citizenship Act.

Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad (SAKP) President Basab Kalita told PTI that all employees of the state government across Assam will not attend offices on December 18.

"We have opposed the Bill since the beginning and will continue to do so till the Act is revoked," he said.

When members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) came to the state in May last year to take opinion of the people of Assam on the Bill, the SAKP had submitted a memorandum raising objections, Mr Kalita said.

"We have also extended our support to the AASU in its three-day ''Satyagraha'' from December 16," he added.

The employees had also supported the protesting students on December 11 and came out of their offices in the state secretariat with placards ''No CAB''.