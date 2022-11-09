Assam Girl, 13, Gang-Raped Allegedly By 6 Teens, Act Filmed

A case has been registered under POCSO, the police said.

In a horrific incident, Assam police on Tuesday detained six teenaged boys for allegedly gangraping a minor girl in southern Assam's Karimganj. All accused are 13 to 15 years old.

According to police sources, the 13-year-old survivor's family lodged a complaint on Monday at Kalinagar area under Ramkrishna Nagar police station alleging gangrape on November 1. The police launched a search operation and detained all the six accused on Tuesday.

"As per the complaint by the parents of the girl, she was alone in the house when the incident took place. The boys forcefully entered the house and raped her one by one. They also made videos of the act on their phones and assaulted her. Initially, the girl was shocked and scared and did not tell anyone about the crime. Later she informed her parents, who filed a complaint on Monday," said Partha Pratim Das, a senior police officer.

Police also recovered the video of the act on one of the accused's phones. One of them recorded the act and shared it with the others, they added.

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and the accused were sent to a juvenile home, the police said.

The victim and all the accused belong to tea garden workers' families.