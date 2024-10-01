Assam Girl, 12, Dragged From Home To Paddy Field, Sexually Assaulted By Uncle: Cops

The girl wasfound running from the fields towards home by her family members.

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly dragged from her home to a paddy field and sexually assaulted by her uncle in Assam's Cachar district on Sunday evening. The police have arrested the 50-year-old accused from the Katigorah area near the India-Bangladesh border, where the incident reportedly happened.

According to a police complaint, she was in the washroom for a bath when her uncle dragged her to the paddy field near their house.

She was later found running from the fields towards home by her family members. Her clothes were torn and she was crying, as per the complaint. Initially, she was unable to speak and fainted, it added.

The girl revealed the man (husband of her father's younger sister), who stays in the same area, dragged her to the field and sexually assaulted her, as per the complaint.

Her mother had filed a First Information Report or FIR at the Katigorah police station, demanding the strictest punishment for the culprit.

The police said that they registered a case against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) act based on the complaint and sent the victim for mandatory medical examinations.

Further investigation is underway, they said.