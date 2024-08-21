Auto Driver Flashes, Tries To Grope Assam University Student, Arrested

The accused has been identified as Badruz Zaman Farque (File)

An autorickshaw driver has been arrested for allegedly flashing and trying to grope a student in Assam today. The incident happened on the outskirts of Silchar town with a student of Assam University.

On August 19, the student, who is a resident of West Bengal, took the rickshaw to go back to her rental home in Irongmara area of the town. The driver allegedly asked her to sit in the front seat as the seats in the back were occupied.

While heading home, the autorickshaw, identified as Badruz Zaman Farque, allegedly made some vulgar comments, flashed the student and tried to grope her. She, however, managed to get off the rickshaw and flee.

The student then filed a police complaint, following which, students of Assam University staged protests against the incident.

The accused has been arrested today and further investigation is on.