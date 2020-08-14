Flash Floods In Assam's Lakhimpur, Dhemaji Districts Leave 30,000 Affected

36 villages are affected and over 3,000 hectres of agricultural land are under flood waters.

After a brief lull, flash floods have once again hit the flood-prone Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts of Assam, affecting nearly 30,000 people on Friday.

Four districts in the state - Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Biswanath, all in Northern Assam and Baksa in Western Assam - are facing flash flood situation. Due to the flash floods, two people have died in Lakhimpur, which takes the total number of deaths in Assam this year due to floods and landslides to 138. While 112 people died in flood-related incidents, 26 were killed in landslides.

According to official sources, floods in the Singora river has ravaged many villages in Lakhimpur. People and livestock were washed away in sudden floods along the road connecting Dolohat and Fulbari.

Many have been able to save their lives along with their families but could not save any of their belongings. A huge area of agricultural land got submerged in floods.

"It is suspected that due to cloud burst at the Arunachal border the devastating flood occurred in Lakhimpur district," said B Jivan, the deputy commissioner of the district.