Baby Rhino Separated From Mother In Flood-Hit Assam's Kaziranga Rescued

The baby rhino is among the 117 animals that have been rescued from Assam's Kaziranga because of floods.

A baby rhinoceros that was separated from its mother in the flooded Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve was rescued by today after its mother could not be located despite the staff's day-long hunt.

The heartwarming rescue video came amid grim visuals of unprecedented floods in Assam, where large swathes of land stand submerged in 26 of its 33 districts affecting 34 lakh people and leaving hundreds of wild animals marooned. Sixty-six wild animals have died in the floods in Kaziranga, including 2 rhinos. The total number of deaths in this year's Assam floods stands at 61 with two more people getting killed in rain-related incidents today morning.

The 48 second clip, shared by the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, shows a female one-horned baby rhino being brought in a boat to the rescue centre and villagers cheering and patting it.

The calf is among the 117 animals that have been rescued from Kaziranga, home to the endangered Indian rhinoceros.

"A female rhino calf was separated from her mother due to high flood in the Agartoli range yesterday. As we could not locate the mother, team CWRC along with kaziranga staff rescued it and currently under care at our rescue centre-CWRC (sic)," the post by the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve read.

Even though the Brahmaputra floodplains, including the Kaziranga, remain under water the National Highway-37 has been opened for small vehicles.

While flood is an annual ritual in Assam, this year's large-scale inundation takes place because of breaches in the network of embankments along the Brahmaputra and its tributaries.

