Assam Flood Situation Worsens, 3 Lakh People Affected; Karimganj Worst-Hit

Karimganj is the worst hit with almost 2.5 lakh people suffering

The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Wednesday as almost 3 lakh people were reeling under the deluge across 17 districts, an official bulletin said.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 2,96,00 people are hit by the floods in Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Darrang, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Hojai, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur and Udalguri districts.

Karimganj is the worst hit with almost 2.5 lakh people suffering, followed by Tamulpur with over 11,500 people affected, and Bajali with more than 5,600 people reeling under flood waters, it said.

Till Tuesday, over 1.61 lakh people were suffering in flood waters across eight districts of the state.

The total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood, landslide and storm stood at 35.

The administration has been operating 81 relief camps in one district, where 12,166 persons have taken shelter, and running 24 relief distribution centres in one district.

The authority has distributed 1,269.56 quintals of rice, 185.14 quintals of dal, 154.18 quintals of salt and 5,428.06 litres of mustard oil among the flood victims during the last 24 hours.

At present, 979 villages are under water and 3,326.31 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across the state, the ASDMA said.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Darrang, Nalbari, South Salmara, Udalguri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Nagaon, Bajali, Baksa, Cachar, Hojai, Lakhimpur and Tamulpur.

At present, Kopili river at Kampur is flowing above the danger mark, ASDMA said.

On account of widespread flooding, over 2,53,413 domestic animals and poultry have been affected across the state.

