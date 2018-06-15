Assam Flood Situation Turns Critical, 3.87 Lakh Affected So far, three persons have lost their lives in landslides and flood-related incidents in different parts of the state.

Over 1.67 lakh people in the state have been affected by the floods. Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam deteriorated drastically today with nearly four lakh people affected across seven districts of the state.



According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 3.87 lakh people have been affected in Hojai, Karbi Anglong East, Karbi Anglong West, Golaghat, Karimganj, Hailakandi and Cachar districts in the first wave of floods to have hit the state this year.



Till yesterday, the number of flood-hit people stood at 1.67 lakh in seven districts.



So far, three persons have lost their lives in landslides and flood-related incidents in different parts of the state.



According to the report issued today, Hailakandi has been the worst-hit with nearly 2.06 lakh people affected, followed by Karimganj with almost 1.33 lakh people.



Currently, 668 villages are under water and 1,912 hectares of crop area has been damaged, the ASDMA said.



Landslides have occurred at four locations in Guwahati city, but no casualty has been reported so far.



Due to fresh landslips between the Bandarkhal and Damchara stations, rail movement continues to remain suspended on the Lumding-Badarpur section.



"Work is in progress at the affected locations and as per preliminary estimates, complete restoration is likely to take 2-3 days time. Landslips have also occurred at several places in the Dharmanagar area," Northeast Frontier Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Pranav Jyoti Sharma said.



The ASDMA said authorities are running 178 relief camps and distribution centres in five districts, where 67,175 people have taken shelter.



Nearly 500 people have been evacuated to safer places during the last 24 hours by SDRF, NDRF and Assam Rifles personnel from Karimganj, Hailakandi, Cacahar and Golaghat.



The devastating floods have damaged embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructures in Hojai, Karimganj, Karbi Anglong East, Karbi Anglong West, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Golaghat and Jorhat districts.



Currently, Dhansiri river at Numaligarh in Golaghat, Jia Bharali at NT Road crossing in Sonitpur, Kopili at Kampur in Nagaon, Barak at AP Ghat in Cachar and Badarpurghat in Karimganj, Katakhal at Matizuri in Hailakandi and Kushiyara at Karimganj town are flowing above the danger mark.





