Assam Flood Situation Critical, Rescue Teams On Standby: Himanta Sarma

Assam's flood situation has turned critical following heavy rainfall in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

The Brahmaputra and all its tributaries are flowing above the danger level, Mr Sarma said at a press conference here.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall for the next two to three days, he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah called me and assured of all help to deal with the situation," the Assam CM said.

The NDRF and Army will be on standby to deal with any emergency, he said.

"All ministers, MLAs and officials have been asked to closely monitor the situation," he added.

Altogether 2,70,628 people in 14 districts, including Brahmaputra and Barak valleys, are reeling under the deluge, officials said.

