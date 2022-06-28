Video: Police Station Sinks Into River In Flood-Hit Assam

A big chunk of the two-storey building was seem sinking into the river.

A police station was seen sinking into a river in one of the many scenes of devastation in Assam caused by the worst floods in years. A big chunk of the two-storey building in the Nalbari district submerged after the erosion of Brahmaputra river banks.

Nalbari is among the districts where large scale erosion has been reported.

The villagers were seen recording the dramatic visuals on their phones as a portion of the building collapsed like a house of cards. No injuries or causalities were reported as the building was empty at the time of the incident, according to several media reports.

The Bhangnamari police station was completely destroyed by the high flow of river.

Several areas were plunged into darkness, buildings were seen floating in the flood waters as roads were taken over by rivers in recent weeks.

While the flood waters have started to recede in many other areas located near Assam's mighty Brahmaputra river, the situation in Cachar and its neighbouring Karimganj and Hailakandi districts continues to be grim, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told Reuters.

Over 24 lakh people in 28 districts are still affected by the deluge and several localities, like Silchar town in Cachar district still under water for more than a week. Five more deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours. 139 people have died in the floods and landslides in Assam since April this year.