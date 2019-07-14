7 Killed, Over 15 Lakh Affected, Kaziranga National Park Submerged As Flood Situation Worsens In Assam: Updates

Monsoon floods have inundated 25 of the 33 districts in Assam.

More than seven people seven people have died and over 20 lakh have been affected in Assam as monsoon floods have inundated 25 of the 33 districts in the state. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal called Union Home Minister Amit Shah and briefed him about the latest flood situation in the state. Mr Shah has assured all help from the Centre to the north eastern state and asked the Assam government to ensure all-out efforts to provide relief to the flood-affected.

At present, over 14.06 lakh persons have been affected by the floods in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Darrang, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Morigaon, Hojai, Nagaon, Golaghat, Majuli, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Cacha and West Karbi Anglong districts, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said. Barpeta is the worst hit with 5.22 lakh people suffering, followed by Dhemaji (1.38 lakh people) and Morigaon (nearly 95,000 persons).

Currently, the Brahmaputra at Guwahati, Nimatighat in Jorhat, Tezpur in Sonitpur, Goalpara and Dhubri towns, while the Barak at AP Ghat in Cachar and Badarpurghat in Karimganj are flowing above the danger mark.

Seventy per cent of the Kaziranga National Park - home to the world's largest population of Indian one - is submerged in water.

