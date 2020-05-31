3.72 Lakh Affected By Assam Flood, Centre Allocates More Fund

Sarbananda Sonowal visited the Nalbari district and took stock of the erosion-mitigation operation (File)

Assam's flood situation remained precarious as around 3.72 lakh people have been affected in 11 districts of the state. The Goalpara district is the worst hit, followed by Nagaon and Hojai. 18,000 people have taken shelter in relief camps. The centre has allocated more funds to help the state tackle the flood and its aftermath.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person died in Kampur of Nagaon district, taking the total of deaths to six. 348 villages are under water and 26,977 hectares of crop areas have been damaged, it said.

The Kopili river at Kampur and at Dharamtul is flowing above the danger mark, news agency PTI reported. Infrastructure like embankments, roads, bridges, culverts have been damaged at various places in Kamrup, Goalpara, Hojai, Nagaon, Barpeta, Sonitpur and Udalguri districts.

Massive soil erosions have hit districts like Biswanath, Sonitpur, Dibrugarh and Majuli districts, ASDMA said. The Umrangso-Lanka road has been blocked due to heavy landslides in Dima Hasao.

Mr Sonowal on Saturday visited the Nalbari district and took stock of the erosion-mitigation operation along the Brahmaputra at Doulasal-Larkuchi in the Borkhetri constituency.

"In response to Assam government's letter, the 15th Finance Commission accorded river erosion as a natural calamity and recommended for adequate compensation including rehabilitation," a government statement read.

The centre has increased the State Disaster Response Force funds for Assam to Rs 772 crore, Mr Sonowal said, out of which Rs 386 crore has already been received.

Mr Sonowal said that though the state government is battling hard against COVID-19, flood and erosion, cyclone and African Swine Fever, the government would get rid of all the problems with the support of the people of Assam.

With inputs from PTI