BJP's Pijush Hazarika Eyes Hat-Trick, Faces Veteran Bubul Das In Assam

The BJP has reposed faith in Pijush Hazarika, contesting from the Jagiroad constituency in the Assam Assembly Elections 2026. Hazarika has been holding the Jagiroad seat since 2016 for the BJP. He is up against Congress candidate Bubul Das, a three-time MLA from Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

Who Is Pijush Hazarika

Born in Ahutgari in Assam's Nagaon district, Hazarika completed his higher secondary education from Nagaon Anandaram Dhekial Phookan College in 1995 and later earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Arya Vidyapeeth College in 1998.

He began his political career with the Congress, winning the Raha constituency seat in 2011. Hazarika later joined the BJP and contested from Jagiroad in 2016 and 2021, winning on both occasions.

In 2016, Hazarika secured 94,550 votes, around 55 per cent of the vote share, defeating Congress candidate Bibekananda Dalai. In 2021, he crossed the one lakh vote mark and defeated Congress's Swapan Kumar Mandal.

Controversies

Hazarika has been involved in various controversies. In 2021, he was accused of threatening a television journalist over a phone call after a report involving his wife, actress Aimee Baruah. The couple married in October 2011 and have two children - a son and a daughter.

In 2022, he was involved in another controversy after he strongly objected to a Miya Museum in the Goalpara district. He argued that the items kept in the museum belonged to the Assamese community. He claimed that the museum housed heritage items taken away from the Assamese people.

The Jagiroad seat is expected to be a close contest this time as Hazarika eyes a hat-trick. The results will be announced on May 4.