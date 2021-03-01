Watch: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's 'Jhumur' Dance With Tea Tribes Of Assam

Assam Polls 2021: Priyanka Gandhi was all smiles as she did the 'Jhumur' dance with the young girls

Highlights Priyanka Gandhi danced with several young girls, all dressed in sarees

Priyanka Gandhi earlier offered prayers at Assam's Kamakhya temple

She is on a two-day visit to Assam to launch Congress's poll campaign

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds hands and participates in a traditional 'Jhumur' dance with young teens of the tea tribes of Assam's Lakhimpur, shows a video shared by the party on Twitter.

Surrounded by a huge crowd including media and security personnel, Ms Gandhi, 49, danced to the dhol beats and acapella singing of the young girls. She was not wearing a face mask and neither were the girls dancing with her.

Dressed in a purple saree and a traditional scarf of the state, Ms Gandhi was all smiles as she danced in the minute-long video. She was surrounded by a bunch of young girls, all dressed in red and white sarees.

Ms Gandhi is in Assam on a two-day visit to launch the Congress's campaign for the three-phased assembly elections in the state that begins on March 27.

Smt. @priyankagandhi participates in 'Jhumur' dance alongside sisters & brothers of the tea tribes in Lakhimpur, Assam.#PriyankaGandhiWithAssampic.twitter.com/5xMycbiIYz — Congress (@INCIndia) March 1, 2021

Her first stop was Guwahati where she offered prayers at the iconic Kamakhya temple, pictures of which were shared on Twitter.

कामाख्ये वरदे देवि नीलपर्वतवासिनि।

त्वं देवि जगतां मातर्योनिमुद्रे नमोऽस्तु तेII



অসম আৰু অসমীয়াৰ কুশল কামনা কৰি মা কামাখ্যাৰ শ্রীচৰণত সেৱা আগবঢ়ালো



आज मां कामाख्या के दर्शन का सौभाग्य मिला। मां कामाख्या से समस्त देशवासियों के कल्याण के लिए प्रार्थना की। pic.twitter.com/jkWgu7JpLs — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 1, 2021

She then left for Lakhimpur, 370 km away, where she participated in local customs and traditions, including the 'Jhumur' dance.

At the airport, she was welcomed with a traditional Bihu dance performance.

Ms Gandhi also launched a statewide unemployment protest from Lakhimpur today, the Congress tweeted.

Smt. @priyankagandhi launches a statewide unemployment protest from Lakhimpur, Assam.



Protests will be held across the state with demonstrations in front of govt. employment offices.



Congress party stands with the youth of Assam & of India.#PriyankaGandhiWithAssampic.twitter.com/yejCxQZerg — Congress (@INCIndia) March 1, 2021

The Congress general secretary has been visiting various cities and interacting with locals and participating in customs, most recent of which was when she took a rowing lesson from a boatman in Uttar Pradesh.

Her brother Rahul Gandhi is also at another poll-bound state - Tamil Nadu, where he is on a three-day campaign trail.