'Case Solved': Ex-Cop Arrested In Death Linked To Ambani Security Scare

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal campaigns ahead of state elections.

With just a few days left for the start of the state election, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday shared the achievements of his government in the last five years as he said the BJP is "synonymous to development, harmony and belief".

While campaigning for party candidate Mayur Borgohain in Nazira constituency, a Congress stronghold, he said Mr Borgohain fulfilled his poll promises with all dedication.

"BJP government's untiring commitment brought about peace in Assam. Taking everybody on board, the BJP-led state government has been able to complete its five-year-term," the Chief Minister stressed at the public meet.

Hitting out at the Congress, Mr Sonowal said that the party "during its 60 years of rule created division among the people".

"Congress believed in the divisive policy. Creating divisions in the society and not allowing people to develop themselves have been the agenda of the Congress. On the other hand the BJP believes in equal development, as the government led by the BJP worked relentlessly to create opportunities to flourish the hidden potential of the people. As a result, all sections have become developed which created an environment of Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) Assam," the 59-year-old leader said.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Mr Sonowal said that in the last 60 years, the Congress did not do anything substantial for the socio-economic and academic development of the people belonging to tea community.

However, the BJP government "brought about complete overhaul". Along with infrastructural development like pavers roads in the tea garden areas, hospital, and schools, the BJP government did its best to improve the conditions of the people of tea garden communities.

Mr Sonowal also criticized the unholy alliance of the Congress and AIUDF. He said the two parties brought illegal migrants to Assam and disturbed the pristine and undiluted culture and demography of the state.

He also held these two parties responsible for the "death of 860 martyrs during Assam agitation" that began in late 1970s.

Mr Sonowal also said that the BJP, on the other hand, has been working to safeguard the interests of the indigenous people of the state.

It is with this intention, the BJP-led government in the last five years distributed lakhs of pattas to the landless indigenous people of the state. He also said that giving financial grants to the namghars, sattras, sahitya sabhas have been the commitment of the BJP led government for the development of indigenous people of the state.

Assam votes in three phases, starting March 27. The results will be out on May 2.

The Congress is campaigning aggressively along with its allies. Yesterday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi hit out at the BJP on various counts.



