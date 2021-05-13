In Assam, Covid Positive Woman Delivers Baby Girl In An Ambulance

The woman has been admitted to a Covid ward. The newborn is in another ward.

Prompt action by paramedical staff helped a 20-year-old Covid positive woman deliver a healthy baby girl inside an ambulance while she was being rushed to the Jorhat Medical College Hospital in Assam's Jorhat district on Wednesday.

The baby has tested negative for COVID-19 and both the mother and child are learnt to be doing well.

The woman had come to her parents' home at Cintamonigarh village in Bhogamukh, about 23 km from Jorhat town, when she developed labor pain.

According to health officials, she was first taken to the primary healthcare centre. From there, considering her condition and Covid positive status, she was rushed to the Jorhat Medical College in an ambulance.

On the way, the woman's condition deteriorated and the paramedic staff decided to conduct the delivery immediately without waiting to reach the hospital.

The ambulance was parked on the roadside and the procedure completed. Once done, the ambulance resumed its journey with the woman and the newborn.

The woman has now been admitted to the dedicated Covid ward in the hospital. The newborn has been kept in another ward.