Assam Congress To Protest Tomorrow Against Rahul Gandhi's Questioning

Congress workers in Assam will protest outside the Raj Bhawan tomorrow over Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah and other party leaders were detained by the police today. A policeman was injured during a clash between Congress workers and cops today.

A separate case has been registered against Congress workers for assault on a police officer, a senior official told NDTV.

Assam's Special Director General of Police, Law, and Order, GP Singh said that adequate treatment has been given to the injured policeman and action has been initiated.

"Another day at work for @assampolice ACP Dispur injured while handling L&O situation at Guwahati. Adequate treatment has been given. Lawful action is being initiated," Mr Singh tweeted.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi appeared today before the probe agency for the third consecutive day of questioning.

So far, Rahul Gandhi has faced over 30 hours of questioning at the ED office. His statement was recorded in multiple sessions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the probe agency officials. The Congress leader, sources say, checked the transcript of his statement minutely before submission.