Assam Congress Lodges Police Complaint Over BJP's AI Video On Illegal Migrants

The main opposition party in Assam, the Congress, has lodged a complaint with the Guwahati police against the BJP state unit over an AI video that was posted on its official social media handles, highlighting the Bangladeshi Muslim threat to indigenous communities.

Congress's Debabrata Saikia, the Leader of the Opposition in Assam, has accused the Centre of failing to honor past promises on illegal migration and raised serious questions about border security after the AI-generated video post.

Mr Saikia said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given assurances when he visited Assam, though in 2014 he promised action after the election results were declared.

"The Assam Accord sets the cut-off date at March 24, 1971. Anyone who came after that, irrespective of caste or religion, must be sent back," Mr Saikia said, arguing that recent legal changes - including the Citizenship Amendment Act of 2019 and later measures - have undermined Assam's special status and its agreed protections.

Mr Saikia warned that the expanding citizenship on basis of religion would erode Assam's culture and demography.

"People of Assam - Hindu or Muslim - do not accept foreigners mixing into our social fabric. Foreigners are foreigners, whatever their religion," he said.

The Prime Minister, he added, should have provided clear assurances to the state.

He also targeted central agencies, demanding accountability from Home Minister Amit Shah and the border forces.

"If people are still entering Assam after those promises, who is failing? What are the BSF and other border police doing? If necessary, Amit Shah should be declared an unsuccessful minister," Mr Saikia said.

He accused the Assam Police of selective action - quick to act in some politically sensitive cases but slow to register FIRs against provocative statements by ruling leaders.

The Congress's communication cell and the state unit had already filed a police case over the AI clip, calling AI-based attempts to manipulate public sentiment "absolutely wrong."

The BJP's Assam vice-president Ratna Singh hit back, saying the AI clip reflected a "reality" about the demographic change in Assam and alleging that migrants from Bangladesh had gained control over local markets and land.

Ms Singh framed the issue as a conspiracy that has weakened Assam and the Northeast, accused the Congress of misgovernance, and differentiated between "original Assamese Muslims" and what she termed "insurgent Bangladeshi" elements.

"If you consider yourself Indian, you will never allow the northeast to become 'MIA land'," she said.