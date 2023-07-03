Assam Class 8 Student Raped, Murdered, Body Thrown In River: Cops

The incident was reported in Kamrup (Metro) district. (Representational)

Assam Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl, murdering her and then throwing away the body in a river.

The incident was reported in Kamrup (Metro) district, where Guwahati is located.

Police sources said the girl, a Class 8 student, had stepped out last Monday to recharge her phone and did not return. Her body was found in Digaru river at Sonapur on Friday. This sparked a protest by local residents at Sonapur police station. The protesters demanded swift action and capital punishment for the culprit.

The police have now arrested an accused, an auto-rickshaw operator. Police said he had admitted to the crime. Further probe is on, they said.