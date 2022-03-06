Assam Civic Polls: Sarbananda Sonowal Urges People To Vote For 'Fast-Paced' Development

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "I exercised my right to vote at Dibrugarh."

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday cast his vote in his hometown in Dibrugarh district of Assam -- where polls are underway in 80 civic bodies -- and urged people to exercise their franchise to ensure local development.

The former chief minister exuded confidence that the BJP and its allies will perform well in the civic polls.

Among others, state cabinet ministers Atul Bora and Jogen Mohan also requested voters to perform their democratic duty for the welfare of the state.

Sharing his picture outside a polling booth, Mr Sonowal said, "For a strong, prosperous and fast paced development-oriented municipal board, I exercised my right to vote at Dibrugarh."

"I request people to exercise their right to vote for the progress of their respective municipal area," he added.

Bora, after casting his vote in Bokakhat, took to Twitter to make a similar appeal.

"I urge all eligible voters to participate in the electoral process in large numbers for the formation of strong municipal boards," the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president, whose party is a partner in the BJP-led coalition government of the state, wrote on Twitter.

Mr Mohan, who also exercised his franchise in Dibrugarh, said that he was "overwhelmed to see the enthusiasm of voters", who had lined up outside the booths.

"I hope people will vote for transparent and stable municipal boards which can work for development of municipal areas," the BJP leader said.

Rajya Sabha MP and former state Congress president Ripun Bora and his wife, former MLA Monika Bora, cast their votes in Gohpur municipal board election.

"Every vote counts. Vote wisely, Vote for Congress!" Mr Bora wrote on Twitter.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier in the day urged people to participate in the polling process.

"Municipal elections are an important step towards ensuring public participation in governance of urban areas. As polls to urban local bodies are being held across Assam today, I urge everyone to exercise their democratic right for determining their future," Sarma wrote on Twitter.

Elections are being held to 977 wards of 80 civic bodies in 24 districts of Assam amid tight security and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, a State Election Commission official said.

In a first, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are being used for civic polls in the state.

The fate of 2,532 candidates would be decided by 16,73,899 eligible voters, including 8,41,534 women and 17 transgenders.

Counting of votes will be held on March 9.