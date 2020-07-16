Assam Chief Minister Visits Flood Relief Camp Near Kaziranga

Sarbananda Sonowal visited a flood relief camp at Rising Sun School, Kohora

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday morning visited a flood relief camp at Rising Sun School, Kohora near Kaziranga and interacted with the people who have taken shelter there.

In a tweet, Mr Sonowal said, "This morning, visited and interacted with inhabitants of a flood relief camp at Rising Sun School, Kohora near Kaziranga."

"Assam Floods has brought new challenges to us in a critical period and we are leaving no stone unturned in safeguarding the lives of both people and animals," he added.

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited a flood relief camp at Teok.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 66 people have died and 48,07,111 have been affected across 30 districts due to floods in the state, as of July 15.

