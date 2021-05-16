Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's Plan To Contain Covid Surge

Himanta Biswa Sarma said Covid fight is the primary task of the government of Assam. (FILE)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked for stern enforcement of the preventive directives in the containment zones to reverse the surging trends of the pandemic. He tasked the Superintendents of Police in the districts with the job.

Chief Minister Sarma, in a video conference with the Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police (SP) and Joint Directors of Health, said that an exhaustive compliance of preventive measures would go a long way in strengthening the containment of the spread of COVID-19.

Chief Minister Sarma asked the Deputy Commissioners to ensure delivery of critical care treatment to the COVID-19 patients during odd hours in their respective districts. He also asked them to visit medical college hospitals and civil hospitals in their jurisdictions. Mr Sarma also asked them to fix responsibility on officials to oversee the vaccination drives undertaken in the districts.

The Chief Minister also directed the SPs to ask the officers in charge of their respective police stations to make a visit to the vaccination centres to ensure proper discipline, including adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Chief Minister Sarma also asked the Deputy Commissioners to arrange the transportation of Covid positive patients from their home to Covid care centres. He also asked them to declare more micro containment zones in their respective territories if the number of positive cases increase. He also asked them to provide essential commodities worth Rs two thousand to the poor people living in the containment zones.

Stating that the Covid fight is the primary task of the government of Assam, Mr Sarma said that these officers and other stakeholders should work as a team. He also asked the civil and police administration to remain vigilant for the third wave.