'Never Been More Ashamed': Assam Chief Minister To Businessman's Family

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today met and apologised to the family of a young businessman who died by suicide after receiving threats from the mafia in Dibrugarh.

Mr Sarma told the victim's family that he was "really ashamed" that the mafia dared to come there despite the police presence. "I have never been more ashamed," he said.

A 32-year-old businessman, Vineet Bagaria, died by suicide on Thursday, following threats by three people.

The man had recorded a video before taking his own life, claiming that three people, including the tenant of a shop owned by his family, were threatening him and he was unable to bear the pressure.

The man and his father had submitted written complaints at the Dibrugarh police station regarding the threats, but they allegedly did not receive a due response.

Two of those named in the video were arrested on Friday.

Speaking to the reporters on Saturday, Mr Sarma said the state government's repeated call to the police to act as a friend of the public has gone unheeded in this instance, and assured of action against those responsible.