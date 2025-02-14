Assam Cabinet To Discuss Alleged Pak Links Of Gaurav Gogoi's Wife

The Assam cabinet led by Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will discuss the 'national security" angle of alleged Pakistani links of the wife of Gaurav Gogoi, Congress MP from Assam and Deputy Opposition Leader in the Lok Sabha. In a post on X, without naming Mr Gogoi, Mr Sarma said: "On February 16, the Assam Cabinet will deliberate on whether the recent revelations concerning an MP from Assam have any implications for national security. The discussion will focus on assessing the matter objectively and thoroughly, ensuring that any necessary actions are taken from a completely nonpartisan standpoint".

Earlier, Mr Sarma alleged that Mr Gogoi raised questions in Parliament on sensitive defence matters after his marriage to a British citizen.

There have been social media posts by pro-BJP handles alleging that Elizabeth Colebourn, wife of Mr Gogoi, allegedly had professional ties with ISI-linked Pakistani individuals during her time in Islamabad. She has worked directly under Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, a former advisor to the Planning Commission of Pakistan, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia has alleged.

In another post, Mr Sarma said: "In 2015, the Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit, invited a first-term Member of Parliament (MP) and his startup, Policy for Youth, to discuss India-Pakistan relations at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

Notably, this MP was not a member of the Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs at the time, raising questions about the intent behind his engagement. This visit occurred despite India's official protest against the Pakistani High Commission's interference in internal matters, particularly its involvement with the Hurriyat Conference. Ignoring these concerns, the MP took 50 to 60 young Indians to meet Pakistani officials."

"Soon after, his startup published an article in a newspaper, criticising the Border Security Force's handling of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. A closer examination of his parliamentary questions revealed a growing focus on sensitive defence matters, including inquiries about Coast Guard radar installations, India's arms factories, aeronautical defence, transit routes for trade with Iran, Kashmiri students, and alleged attacks on churches-marking a noticeable shift in his areas of interest. Interestingly, these developments occurred immediately after his marriage to a British citizen with a professional background that raises further questions. Before their marriage, she had worked for an American senator known for close ties with the Pakistani establishment and later spent time in Pakistan, employed by an organization widely believed to be a front for the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The timing of these events adds another layer of intrigue to the MP's evolving political stance and actions."

Sarma continued, "Post-Pakistan High Commission Meeting: Defence and Security Questions Raised in Parliament The 26/11 Mumbai attacks exposed critical vulnerabilities in India's coastal security. In this context, Question No. 2, raised by the Hon'ble MP, specifically sought detailed information on coastal radar stations, including their specifications and costs. Key Questions That Arise: Why would an MP from Assam-a landlocked state-seek classified details on coastal radar systems? What was the necessity of putting such sensitive information in the public domain? Why was this inquiry made shortly after the MP's meeting with the Pakistani High Commissioner? Given the national security implications, can this be dismissed as a mere coincidence?

He posted a picture of Gaurav Gogoi with the ambassador. The accompanying text read, "Such a high-level interaction with the ambassador of an adversarial nation requires MEA approval and a post-meeting debriefing. Hope the Hon'ble MP complied with these requirements, as national security must always take precedence over politics".

On Wednesday, Gaurav Gogoi responded with a sarcastic remark. "If Salman Khan's wife can be an ISI agent like in Tiger Zinda Hai, then I must be a RAW agent too," he said.

He claimed that the allegations are baseless and politically motivated and the Chief Minister was making these claims because of cases of alleged land grabbing against his family.

"It is something laughable, BJP has nothing to do. Some one's land grabbing cases are unearthed one after another, defamation cases are being filed one after another. These are baseless allegations without any substance. This shows their weakness and the fact that they are fast losing ground," he said.

The MP further alleged that the Chief Minister is "tense" because the new BJP president Dilip Saikia "will become chief minister in another two or three months".

"The BJP leadership in New Delhi knows about the land cases of the Sarma family and he is worried about getting replaced. This is a ploy to save himself," he had added.