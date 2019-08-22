Assam BJP Worker Gets Himanta Biswa's Photo Tattooed, Calls Him 'God'

Karna Kundal Bharali works with the IT, social media department of Assam BJP and is a journalism student.

A BJP worker in Assam took political fandom to another level and got a picture of state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tattooed on his forearm. Another BJP worker recently shared pictures of it on social media, which soon drew a response from the minister.

Mr Sarma, the BJP's key strategist in the Northeast, thanked 23-year-old Karna Kundal Bharali for the gesture. Karna, an executive member of the ruling Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in the Muslim dominated Barpeta district of Assam, got the tattoo about two years ago.

On Tuesday, the BJP minister re-tweeted the picture posted on Twitter by a BJP worker.

"I see Himanta Biswa Sarma as a God. People make tattoos of movie stars, cricketers, rock stars --- for me he is a complete performer. He had given a hope to young Assam. I joined BJP after he joined the party. Thousands like me have joined BJP in Assam and Northeast only for him. He works so hard; he is hands on, always on the move. His listen to the grassroots workers and inspires, and see what he has done for BJP in the region, he is our God" Karna told NDTV.

Karna works with the IT & social media department of BJP Assam Pradesh and is a journalism student.

In a recent interview with NDTV, the BJP leader had said that he always enjoys working with young minds in politics and thousands of young people took part in the more than 200 km-long Padyatras he did during the last Lok Sabha campaign.

