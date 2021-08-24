Assam BJP Worker Hangs Self, Note Blames Debt Due To Government Dues

Social media profile of Mithu Ranjan Das (right) has pictures of him with top BJP leaders in Assam.

A BJP worker in Assam's Lakhimpur district died by suicide allegedly after the state government did not pay dues owed to him for supplying food to a Covid care centre.

Mithu Ranjan Das, 53, hanged himself today morning at his home in Laluk area of Lakhimpur district. A suicide note addressed to his wife says he had borrowed money for his food supply business but his debts piled up due to delay by the government in clearing dues worth Rs 17 lakh.

"I am helpless. I thought I would get the pending dues of the supplies to NHM [National Health Mission] for Covid care before Bihu but that didn't happen. My bill for Rs 17 lakh is still pending, I really don't know how I will pay the debt, the interest is piling on. My mind is not working. Due to acute financial stress, I am unable to keep my mental stability and have therefore taken this ultimate decision," the note stated.

Mr Das had supplied food items to a Covid care centre set up at Laluk College. Local residents said his dues were pending for about a year.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death. Mr Das is survived by his wife, two children and parents.

Mr Das was with the BJP for a long time and attended regular party meetings, said his family members. His social media profile has pictures of him with top party leaders in Assam.

His wife said he had taken a loan to invest in the food supply business. "He supplied food for patients at the Covid care centre, but the government is yet to pay his dues."

Mr Das's mother said he was always busy with party activities. "But their government withheld his payments for so long. He never spoke with us much about his business, but we could understand that he was in debt and under pressure due to the non-payment," she said.

The Assam government is yet to respond to the allegations made in the suicide note.

Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Debabrata Saikia targeted the state government over the incident. "From the suicide note left by the contractor, it is clear that the contractor took this extreme step due to financial trouble arising from non-payment of bill amounting to Rs 17 lakhs by NHM and lakhs more due from other departments. This is a tragic and unfortunate incident. This has happened due to the failure of the state government and the blame rests on the same," the Congress leader said.

The Congress leader said that while the state government claims the treasury situation is fine, the media has reported that contractors are owed crores against unpaid bills.

"The government should take steps for payment of contractors' dues so that another such incident does not occur in the state," he said.