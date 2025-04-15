Assam Bans Protests On Waqf, Himanta Sarma Points Protesters To Court

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hardened his stance on protests against the amended Waqf law today, saying his government would not allow any protest or demonstration.

People, he said, might oppose or support the Act, but nobody would be allowed to hit the streets.

His statement comes a week after scores of protestors were detained by the police in parts of central and western Assam. They were heading for Guwahati to stage a demonstration against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The AAMSU was the organiser of the demonstration.

On Sunday, a rally against the law turned violent in southern Assam's Silchar town. The protestors had started throwing stones when the police tried to disperse them.

In neighbouring West Bengal, major violence related to protests have taken place, in which three people died and many became homeless.

Mr Sarma today pointed out that the matter is in Supreme Court, which will begin its hearing on Wednesday. "If anyone has anything to say in its favour or against it, he or she can approach the court. It will be properly discussed there by the judges," he said.

"If some people take to the roads opposing the Act, others supporting it will also take to the roads. There will be a fight. But we don't want any fight or conflict in Assam. We all must maintain our brotherly relationship and take the state forward," he said.