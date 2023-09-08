Ten, Including Police Officers, Arrested In Extortion Case In Assam

In a major development, Assam Police have arrested 10 persons, including an IPS officer, in an alleged extortion case. Special DGP Harmeet Singh said the arrests were in connection with a corruption case in Bajali district and that among those into custody is Siddhartha Boragohain, the district Superintendent of Police and Additional Superintendent of Police Gayatri Sonowal.

Mr Singh said further investigations are ongoing and that police are hopeful of more breakthroughs.

"Our investigating team made a breakthrough when they uncovered a suitcase hidden in a private residence. Siddhartha Boragohain kept the suitcase in someone's house... from it a substantial sum of more than Rs 64 lakh was discovered. We have collected fingerprints from the suitcase and are also in the process of conducting DNA analysis," the top cop told reporters.

Mr Singh said police had raided one Rafiqul Islam and that raid had hinted at illegal drugs.

However, no narcotics were discovered. Subsequently, Islam was taken into custody and transported to a police outpost in Bhawanipur, an official from which is among those who have been arrested.

After Islam's detention, it was found that he was allegedly coerced into parting with a significant sum of money; specifically, a sum of Rs 10 lakh was made via cheques, two of which bore specified sums and 21 were blank. All 23 were drawn on cheques issued by the State Bank of India and HDFC.

These were signed by Rafiqul Islam's mother.

"As part of the investigation, police seized 17 mobile phones from the accused, along with one iPad, two iPhones, and a Lenovo laptop. Additionally, two DVRs were recovered from the scene. The National Forensic Science Laboratory has been consulted to examine the evidence," the police said.

"On August 17, the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of the Additional SP had requested two MacBook (laptops) and two (Toyota) Innova (cars) from Islam's family. Receipts were found confirming the purchase of one MacBbook. Efforts are underway to locate the second," Mr Singh said.

"We are optimistic about tying up all loose ends. Material and circumstantial evidence has been collected and technical evidence is being amassed to ensure a strong case in a court of law," he said.

On September 7 five individuals, including middleman Sahidul Islam, surrendered before the Crime Investigation Department and were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate. The CID, which is conducting the investigation, sought the custody of these accused for further interrogation.