Assam's Opposition Leader Alleges Security Lapses In Post-Poll Strongrooms

Assam's Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia has raised serious concerns over alleged lapses in the security of strongrooms storing post-poll election materials, prompting him to write to Assam's Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel.

Notably, Assam recorded high voter turnout of 85.96% of 2.51 crore voters in the single-phase polling held on April 9.

In his letter, Saikia flagged what he termed a "severe and alarming breach of Election Commission norms" in constituencies including Nazira, from where he is contesting.

"The handling, storage and security of post-poll election materials are not being maintained in accordance with prescribed ECI guidelines," Saikia stated, referring specifically to the strongrooms at Sibsagar Government HS & MP School.

Highlighting the condition of the storage facilities, he alleged glaring lapses in basic security protocols. "Out of multiple access points inspected, only one door was secured with a padlock, and even that was not properly sealed," he said.

The Congress leader further claimed that several doors were left vulnerable. "Many doors were merely shut from inside or fastened with simple latches, making them easily accessible with minimal effort," Saikia alleged, adding that the mandatory double-lock system was largely absent.

Raising deeper concerns, he pointed out that among the rooms designated for storing election papers, only one door met proper security standards. "One of the doors containing Nazira constituency papers could be opened with slight external pressure," he revealed.

Saikia also shared a video clip showing him interacting with officials while highlighting the lapses. "Sensitive election materials were found inadequately secured and exposed, jeopardising the sanctity and credibility of the electoral process," he said.

He further alleged lack of adequate security deployment. "There was no dedicated sentry post near the storage area, and CRPF personnel indicated their duty did not include guarding these rooms, reflecting a serious lapse," Saikia claimed.

Citing Election Commission rules, he emphasised that such materials must be stored under strict supervision. "The absence of proper sealing, double-locking and security arrangements creates a significant risk of tampering or misuse," he warned.

Seeking immediate action, Saikia urged authorities to intervene. "I request an urgent inquiry, strict compliance with ECI guidelines, adequate security deployment, and action against officials responsible," he said.