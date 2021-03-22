In Assam, Priyanka Gandhi Says BJP 'Threat To State's Language And Culture'

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday attacked the BJP-led government in Assam.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday attacked the BJP-led government in Assam for not fulfilling the promises made by its leaders during the last elections.

Addressing a poll rally in Khumtai, Ms Vadra alleged that Assam in the last five years had "two chief ministers" instead of a strong chief minister.

"You were promised that your Chief Minister would be Assamese. You were promised that your Chief Minister would run a strong government. The Sarbananda Sonowal led-BJP government have done nothing for the people of Assam in last five years," she said.

The Congress general secretary also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the anti-CAA protests in Assam.

"When anti-CAA protest was at its peak in Assam, why didn't the Prime Minister feel sorry? When Assam was burning, why didn't he feel sorry? Why didn't he appear before you? Why didn't he apologise then?" Ms Vadra asked the crowd, gathered to listen her speech.

Later, she added, "The party promised to provide jobs to the youth of the state, whereas, nothing has been done for the young brigade."

"BJP is a threat to the language, culture and history of Assam. We should defeat such power in the upcoming elections. The grand alliance will definitely form government in Assam," she said.

This was the second visit of Priyanka Gandhi in the poll bound Assam. The final count down for the 1st phase polls to be held on 27th March has already begun.