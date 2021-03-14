Assam Congress Releases 12-Point 'Chargesheet'. 'It's A Joke,' Says BJP

Assam election 2021: The Congress said BJP has failed to deliver on 12 key promises

The Congress in Assam has released what it called a 12-point "chargesheet" against the BJP government. The Congress said the BJP government has "failed" to deliver on these 12 key issues in Assam, as the party sharpened its attack on the BJP before the assembly election to be held in three phases from March 27 to April 6.

"Before coming to power, the BJP promised to protect jati-mati-bheti (community, land and base) but instead imposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on the people of Assam," the Congress said in a statement.

"The BJP had promised to finish the work of updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC), started by the Congress, which would help identify foreigners. But the party has stalled the process of NRC for reasons best known to them," said the Congress, which is fighting the election in an alliance with Maulana Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF.

Another point in the Congress's "chargesheet" talks about employment. "BJP promised to provide employment to 5 lakh people in the state every year. Like other promises, the BJP failed to deliver on this too," the Congress said.

The party said the Assam government has been "regularly presented with appointment scams", and the state's resources are being sold off at throwaway prices, "from oil fields to Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to corporate houses".

The other points in the Congress's chargesheet include "Syndicate Raj", "abnormal price rise", concerns of tea workers being ignored, backtracking on Scheduled Tribes status, nothing done to solve flood and erosion problems and "no minimum support price for farmers."

The BJP said the Congress's chargesheet is a "joke". "The 'chargesheet' of the Congress is a joke of sorts. First, their stand is not clear on the CAA. In some pockets like Barak Valley, even they support the CAA. In tea garden areas, they should not question us. Rather, they should question themselves on what they did in all these years. We are changing the face of the tea belt," Assam BJP spokesperson Pabitra Margherita said.