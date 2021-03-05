Congress Promises 50 Per Cent Job Reservation For Women In Assam

"The current state government has left huge vacancies in the state," Congress's Gaurav Gogoi said. (File)

Days after promising to withdraw the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, the Assam Congress has come up with yet another big-ticket announcement ahead of the assembly elections - 50 per cent reservation in government jobs for women. The party has also said that if it wins the polls, it will form a job-creation department.



"Congress is a solution-oriented party. The five major problems that Assam faces are the CAA, the burning issue of unemployment, inflation and the general stress among women that they are feeling left out in the Assam growth story. While we have already announced a promise of 5 lakh government jobs, it was the dream of former chief minister (late) Tarun Gogoi that 50 per cent jobs would be reserved for women," Deputy leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, told NDTV.



Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was in Assam earlier this week, launched the party's five-guarantee campaign for the upcoming elections.



A law that nullifies the Citizenship Amendment Act, five lakh government jobs, raising the daily wage of tea workers to Rs 365, free electricity up to 200 units per household and Rs 2,000 monthly income support to all housewives are among the "guarantees" Ms Vadra announced.

The Congress leader, while addressing a mega rally in Assam's Tezpur, said that what she announced, "wasn't promises but guarantees".

"The current state government has left huge vacancies in the state. This government has essentially only set up big buildings but those are ghost buildings. We will also investigate how the money was spent on these ghost buildings. Our ministry of job will coordinate with all departments to create those 5 lakh jobs. It will also create a roadmap to create additional jobs. The importance of the ministry of job will be the same as that of the chief minister's office" Mr Gogoi added.

The Congress on Thursday launched a website where unemployed youths of the state can register.