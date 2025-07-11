Assam Approves 'Gajah Mitra' Scheme To Tackle Human-Elephant Conflict

The Assam Cabinet on Thursday approved the 'Gajah Mitra' scheme to combat the human-elephant conflict in the state. The scheme will focus on sustainable habitats for elephants in 80 conflict-prone areas, including planting bamboo and Napier grass - key components of an elephant's diet.



In recent years, Assam has seen several cases of human-elephant conflict, many resulting in the deaths of both. Over 1,400 human deaths and 1,209 elephant fatalities were recorded between 2000 and 2023, a recent Wildlife Institute of India (WII) report stated.



In addition to maintaining food stocks for elephants, the cabinet announced that rapid response teams will be deployed in the contentious zones to help villagers use harmless means to divert elephant herds away from the human settlements.



The dual focus of the cabinet's decisions-on healthcare ethics and wildlife conservation-marks a significant step toward a more humane and sustainable Assam.



The WII report said that the vast majority of elephant deaths - 626 out of 1,209 - were due to anthropogenic (human-induced) causes. Electrocution, often from illegal or unsafe electric fences, was one of the leading causes of unnatural deaths of elephants in Assam.



"We want to ensure peaceful coexistence and safety for both our people and elephants," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.



Human-elephant conflict has risen out of control in Assam, Mr Sarma added.



The highest number of elephant fatalities were reported from Nagaon, Sonitpur West, Dhanasiri, and Karbi Anglong East.



Over the years, 527 villages were affected by human-elephant conflict, with Goalpara reporting the maximum number of affected villages with 80 elephant deaths, followed by Sonitpur West with 53 deaths, Sonitpur East with 51 deaths, and Udalguri with 39 deaths, the WII report stated.



According to the report, territorial fights accounted for 81 elephant deaths, and unknown factors resulting from natural causes led to 158 deaths between 2000 and 2023.



Elephants, deprived of food and migration corridors, increasingly enter human settlements and farmlands, leading to crop destruction and fatal encounters, the report further added.