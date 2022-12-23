"Asked My Children To Settle Abroad": Lalu Yadav's Party Leader Sparks Row

A senior leader from Lalu Yadav's party RJD in Bihar has been criticized by the BJP for advising his children to settle abroad. Abdul Bari Siddiqui, who is the national general secretary of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), made the comments while referring to what he alleged was bias against Muslims in the country.

The BJP has accused the RJD leader of making "anti-India" remarks and has suggested that he should "move to Pakistan".

"I wish to cite a personal example to highlight the country's atmosphere (desh ka jo mahaul hai). I have a son who is studying at Harvard and a daughter who has a degree from the London School of Economics. I have told them to find jobs abroad and, if possible, take citizenships there," the veteran leader is heard saying at an event that took place last week.

A former state minister, Mr Siddiqui says, "When my children reacted with disbelief, pointing out that I was still living here (in India), I told them they will not be able to cope."

Though the RJD leader cannot be heard making any direct reference to Muslims or the BJP government, the BJP's Bihar unit slammed his remarks.

"Siddiqui's remarks are anti-India. If he is feeling so stifled, he should give up the privileges he enjoys here as a political leader and move to Pakistan. Nobody will stop him", fumed state BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand.

"Siddiqui is a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his utterances are reflective of his party's culture of Muslim appeasement," added the BJP leader.