Ask BJP Whom To Marry: Congress Jibe After Virat Kohli Called Unpatriotic

This morning, senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala tweeted:
Attention-— Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) December 20, 2017
To all 'Young Men/Women' in India.
Pl take prior approval from BJP for-:
1. Deciding whom to marry;
2. Deciding the venue of marriage;
3. Deciding the nature of festivities;
4. Deciding the food menu.
Thank You.
PS- Issued in Public Interesthttps://t.co/1ePjsuCCJV
Mr Shakya, a legislator from Guna, was addressing students at a "Skill India Centre" when he made a little detour from the subject.
Virat Kohli, he said, doesn't deserve to be called a youth icon because he got married in Italy. "Lord Rama as well as Lord Krishna got married on this land. None of us goes to a foreign country to get married. He earned money here and spent billions there ... he doesn't have any respect for the country. This proves he is not a patriot."
Twitter did not agree. Some jeered at politicians and issued messages of support to the cricketer..
Shame on such politicians who says such baseless things. @imVkohli is the pride of India. He has made India proud everywhere. We all support @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma#VirushkaTargeted#ViratKohli#ViratWedsAnushkahttps://t.co/0ZWaq4Z24f— Sandeep Rana (@SR_SandeepRana) December 19, 2017
Others appealed to the Prime Minister, asking that he intervene in such cases and speak on behalf of the citizens.
Another certificate of patriotism. Mr. Prime Minister, it is enough of you acting as our ex-prime minister on these issues. Speak. #Patriot#ViratWedsAnushka#viratdoesnotneedacertificatehttps://t.co/LRYolVh8m4— Vikramaditya J (@Vikramaditya_99) December 19, 2017
@narendramodi sir, please instruct your party MLAs/workers not to issue patriotism certificate to citizens in the name of anything. Citizens of India are free to live their life by their own way . This will dent the image of BJP. #ViratWedsAnushka@PMOIndiahttps://t.co/nxcAlXLbcn— SHAILENDRA DABRAL (@dabralshail) December 19, 2017
And some users appeared to be worried about their own status.
Indian Govt loosen tax money for marring in Italy so thy r jealous heights of greedy level— Akram Pasha (@akramrockz055) December 19, 2017
Now for marriages also v need to take permission r wat??
Nxt level ll be govt nly ll decide whom shud marry whom #ViratWedsAnushkahttps://t.co/UIqOphG8y0
I got married in Australia, does that mean I am anti national too? #bjpfail#identitycrisis#ViratKohli#ViratWedsAnushkahttps://t.co/jOj8zcrVoN— Sam Paul Pilli (@sampaulpilli) December 20, 2017
State Congress spokesperson Manak Agarwal said, "The BJP should take action against such people".
The BJP has distanced itself from Mr Sakya's remarks. Party's spokesperson Rahul Kothari said: "It's their personal choice. The party has nothing to do with it".
The lawmaker, however, is standing by his statement. In a telephonic conversation with NDTV he argued that hockey legend Dhyan Chand had rejected titles from foreign countries and insisted that Virat Kohli does not deserve to be a role model for youth.