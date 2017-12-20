Ask BJP Whom To Marry: Congress Jibe After Virat Kohli Called Unpatriotic

Attention-

PS- Issued in Public Interesthttps://t.co/1ePjsuCCJV — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) December 20, 2017

Another certificate of patriotism. Mr. Prime Minister, it is enough of you acting as our ex-prime minister on these issues. Speak. #Patriot#ViratWedsAnushka#viratdoesnotneedacertificatehttps://t.co/LRYolVh8m4 — Vikramaditya J (@Vikramaditya_99) December 19, 2017

@narendramodi sir, please instruct your party MLAs/workers not to issue patriotism certificate to citizens in the name of anything. Citizens of India are free to live their life by their own way . This will dent the image of BJP. #ViratWedsAnushka@PMOIndiahttps://t.co/nxcAlXLbcn — SHAILENDRA DABRAL (@dabralshail) December 19, 2017

Indian Govt loosen tax money for marring in Italy so thy r jealous heights of greedy level

Now for marriages also v need to take permission r wat??

Nxt level ll be govt nly ll decide whom shud marry whom #ViratWedsAnushkahttps://t.co/UIqOphG8y0 — Akram Pasha (@akramrockz055) December 19, 2017

A day before Virat Kohli returned from his honeymoon, he got an unexpected 'wedding present' from a BJP lawmaker: an "unpatriotic" tag -- because he chose to get married abroad. His picture-perfect wedding with Anushka Sharma in Tuscany, which has been the toast of fans for days, has irked a BJP lawmaker from Madhya Pradesh. Now, their fans are upset with the lawmaker, Pannalal Shakya, and the Congress is adding fuel to the fire.This morning, senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala tweeted:Mr Shakya, a legislator from Guna, was addressing students at a "Skill India Centre" when he made a little detour from the subject.Virat Kohli, he said, doesn't deserve to be called a youth icon because he got married in Italy. "Lord Rama as well as Lord Krishna got married on this land. None of us goes to a foreign country to get married. He earned money here and spent billions there ... he doesn't have any respect for the country. This proves he is not a patriot."Twitter did not agree. Some jeered at politicians and issued messages of support to the cricketer..Others appealed to the Prime Minister, asking that he intervene in such cases and speak on behalf of the citizens.And some users appeared to be worried about their own status.State Congress spokesperson Manak Agarwal said, "The BJP should take action against such people".The BJP has distanced itself from Mr Sakya's remarks. Party's spokesperson Rahul Kothari said: "It's their personal choice. The party has nothing to do with it".The lawmaker, however, is standing by his statement. In a telephonic conversation with NDTV he argued that hockey legend Dhyan Chand had rejected titles from foreign countries and insisted that Virat Kohli does not deserve to be a role model for youth.