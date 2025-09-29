"Asim Munir's Best Friend": BJP Jabs Rahul Gandhi Over 'Silence' On India Win

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday lashed out at Congress for not congratulating Team India after its Asia Cup win, with party national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari calling Congress leader Rahul Gandhi the "best friend" of Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir. He also accused Congress of being against India's national interest.

"On one hand: Rahul Gandhi has not yet congratulated the Indian cricket team on thrashing Pakistan on sports battlefield! On the other hand: When Pakistan is completely cornered, you have Congress leaders asking for sportsman spirit against Pakistan! Why does Congress always support Pakistan over India!" the BJP leader said in a post on X.

Bhandari also called Congress the "B-team of Pakistan".

"In Operation Sindoor, Congress stood with Pakistan. In Operation Tilak, Congress stands with Pakistan. Rahul Gandhi is the best friend of Asim Munir!" he said.

Senior BJP leader and the party's IT department head, Amit Malviya, said Team India's win against Pakistan has left Rahul Gandhi and his party in a "comatose state".

"Just like after Operation Sindoor, when they couldn't bring themselves to congratulate the Indian Army for its stupendous strikes, they now appear to be waiting for permission from Mohsin Naqvi and their other handlers in Pakistan before joining the nation in celebrating the Indian cricket team's success. Put that aside - not even a single social media post from Congress congratulating our national team for thrashing Pakistan thrice in the tournament and bringing the Asia Cup home," he said.

According to Malviya, the Congress, Rahul Gandhi, and Pakistan have "found themselves on the same side of the divide".

Team India win and gesture row

Team India secured a thrilling five-wicket victory over Pakistan to lift the Asia Cup 2025 last night, marking their ninth triumph in the Continental tournament. Pakistan had crumbled to 146 all out in 19.1 overs, losing their last nine wickets for just 33 runs.

The final, played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, took place amid Pakistan cricketers' provocative gestures on the field and Team India's refusal to shake hands with the men in green on account of the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead and forced India to launch Operation Sindoor.

During the India-Pakistan match in the Super Fours stage, Pakistan's Haris Rauf had made a 'plane down' gesture towards Indian fans - referring to his country's baseless claims of downing Indian jets during Operation Sindoor. In response, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah made a similar gesture after taking Rauf's wicket - a clip which quickly went viral online.

Shortly after India's win, the presentation ceremony came to a standstill as Team India refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Asian Cricket Council chief and Pakistani minister Mohsin Naqvi. Minutes later, Naqvi walked out of the stadium with the trophy and medals.

The Opposition, however, hit out at Team India, accusing the central government of "staging a drama". Congress leader Udit Raj said, "A drama has been staged. When you have already played, what is the problem in taking the trophy? They are fooling us, this is all drama. This is a joke."

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj posted a video on X of the Indian players shaking hands with Naqvi "15 days ago". "They got a photo clicked too. But when there was opposition to the match in India, they gave the players a new script so that they could run propaganda in the country," he said.