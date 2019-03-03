Ashok Khemka Among Nine IAS Officers Transferred In Haryana

In 2012 Ashok Khemka cancelled mutation of land deal between Robert Vadra's Skylight Hospitality and DLF

The Haryana government today issued transfer and posting orders for nine IAS officers with immediate effect, including 1991-batch senior bureaucrat Ashok Khemka.

Ashok Khemka, principal secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs Department has been posted as principal secretary of Science and Technology Department, where he had been posted earlier as well.

The 1991-batch IAS officer had first been mentioned by the media in 2012 when he had cancelled the mutation of a land deal between Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra's Skylight Hospitality and major real estate developer DLF.

The IAS officer, who was posted for nearly 15 months in the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, headed by Minister Anil Vij, has been transferred over 45 times in his career so far.

The other IAS officers transferred include Amit Jha, additional chief secretary of Medical Education and Research, advisor to Haryana Saraswati Heritage Board and additional chief secretary of Science and Technology Department. He has been posted as additional chief secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs Department and advisor to Haryana Saraswati Heritage Board, an official release said here.

Siddhi Nath Roy, additional chief secretary of Forests and Wildlife Department, has been given additional charge of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department as Additional Chief Secretary.

Rajeev Arora, chief resident commissioner of Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi and additional chief secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department, has been given additional charge of Medical Education and Research Department.

Apoorva Kumar Singh, principal secretary of Town and Country Planning and Urban Estates Department, has been given additional charge of Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority as its chief executive officer.

Amit Kumar Agrawal, Excise and Taxation commissioner and Excise and Taxation Department secretary and nodal officer of International Gita Mahotsav, 2018 has been given additional charge of Haryana Medical Services Corporation Limited as managing director.

Wazeer Singh Goyat, secretary of Finance Department, has been given additional charge of Development and Panchayats and Rural Development as director general and secretary of Development and Panchayats Department.

Chander Shekhar, secretary of Haryana Secretariat Establishment and Cooperation Departments has been posted as secretary of Haryana Human Rights Commission.

Vijay Kumar Siddappa Bhavikatti, director of Development and Panchayats and Rural Development and additional secretary of Development and Panchayats Department has been posted as additional secretary of Finance Department.