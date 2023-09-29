Ashok Gehlot's Remarks On Vice President 'Indecent': Rajasthan BJP Leader

Ashok Gehlot had objected to Vice President Dhankhar's frequent visits to Rajasthan.

Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore on Friday lashed out at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for his remarks on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and said it is "inappropriate and indecent to comment on the constitutional head."

Mr Rathore said that Gehlot has given a statement that now the President is left to come to Rajasthan on a tour.

"They are our constitutional head, it is inappropriate and indecent to comment on the constitutional head in this manner. Is the chief minister implementing a system which will require the president, vice president and prime minister to take a visa to come?" Mr Rathore asked.



"If Chief Minister Gehlot does not withdraw his statement, we will take legal action," he told reporters at a press conference here.

Mr Gehlot had on Thursday objected to Vice President Dhankhar's frequent visits to the state ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

Taking a dig at the frequent visits of the BJP leaders to Rajasthan, the chief minister told the party to not "send" Vice President Dhankhar as he occupies a constitutional post.

"There is no problem if leaders come to the state, but don't send the Vice President. Vice President is a constitutional post. We all respect the Vice President and the President," Mr Gehlot said.

"Yesterday, the Vice President came and visited five districts. What is the logic? Elections are to be held soon...if you come during this, it will have different meanings and messages, which will not be a good thing for democracy," he told the gathering at Kathuwas village in Kotputli-Behror district.

The chief minister later told reporters in Neemrana that "now, only the President remains to come here." Escalating his attack on Gehlot, Rathore said that the Congress government has completely failed on the law and order as well as women's safety. "This government is guilty because Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has not appointed a full-time home minister and is occupying that chair himself," he said. Rajasthan BJP chief CP Joshi alleged that the ineffective government of the Congress has tarnished the state's glorious history. "Atrocities on women are continuously increasing in the state, the law and order system has become weak. The ineffective government of the Congress in Rajasthan has tarnished the glorious history of the state," he said.

Joshi said that there was a time when foundation stones were laid in Rajasthan, but it took years to inaugurate them. The BJP leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had held a meeting in Jaipur on Monday,will soon inaugurate and lay foundation stone in Chittorgarh and Jodhpur.

