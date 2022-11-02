Ashok Gehlot's 'Discipline' Remark After Sachin Pilot Questions PM Praise

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has hit back after his rival Sachin Pilot appeared to escalate their long-running feud on Wednesday, publicly red-flagging the "climate of indecision" in the Congress's state unit and questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's praise for his arch-nemesis.

Mr Gehlot urged his party leaders to "maintain discipline" and refrain from making political statements.

Earlier in the day, Mr Pilot cautioned that PM Modi's remarks for Mr Gehlot should not be taken lightly and also nudged his party to end the "state of indecision".

He also pushed the party for action against the Rajasthan leaders who led a show of strength for Mr Gehlot in September, boycotting a Congress Legislature Party meeting.

"AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal has asked not to give statements. We, too, want all leaders to maintain discipline," Mr Gehlot told reporters during a visit to Alwar.

He said the party's focus should be on retaining the government in Rajasthan.

"It is our objective to repeat the government. We have given good governance and brought so many schemes in the state, which has never happened before. We have started working towards retaining the state on good governance," he said.