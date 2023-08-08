'No Government Jobs': Ashok Gehlot's Big Move On Crimes Against Women

Ashok Gehlot said, "These hooligans won't be tolerated in Rajasthan".

Those accused of harassing women could be deprived of government jobs in Rajasthan, said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, asserting that the prevention of crimes against women is the top priority of his government. The Chief Minister's tough messaging on women's safety comes ahead of the elections in Rajasthan.

Mr Gehlot, during a review meeting of the law and order situation on Monday, asked the police to keep a record of lawbreakers so that action, including depriving them of government jobs, could be taken.

The 72-year-old, while speaking to the reporters said, "These hooligans won't be tolerated in Rajasthan".

"Hooligans vitiate the society's atmosphere. So, yesterday I directed that we should take care of these hooligans. Their names will be noted down and will be shared with the staff selection board and the Rajasthan public services commission. We won't tolerate these people who harass our sisters and daughters," he said.

A record of these people will be maintained by the police and shared with the staff selection board and the Rajasthan public services commission so that these applicants can be kept out of government services.

"Their character certificates will mention the act of harassment," read the official statement.

The BJP has been targetting the Rajasthan government over several cases of crimes against women in the state recently. Now, with the latest announcement, the Chief Minister appears to be sending out a strong political message on women's safety.

The Chief Minister had just last week responded to the BJP's criticism of the law-and-order situation in his state with the Central government's own data.

Quoting figures from the National Crimes Record Bureau, he said the highest number of rapes takes place in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh. Going by per lakh population, Assam, "Delhi with UT Police" and Haryana top the list in crimes against women.

During the meeting, he also directed strict action against bars and nightclubs that remain open beyond scheduled hours. He said besides taking action against managers and owners, the licences of such outlets will be cancelled for violating the rules.

Minister of State for Home Rajendra Yadav, Chief Secretary Usha Sharma, Principal Government Secretary (Home) Anand Kumar, Director General of Police Umesh Mishra and senior officers were present in the meeting, according to the statement.