Ashok Gehlot To NDTV: "Congress Running Low-Key Campaign In Gujarat"

Ashok Gehlot, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, spoke to NDTV while campaigning in Gujarat.

It is wrong to say the Congress is not in the fight in Gujarat, Ashok Gehlot said today, asserting that the party is running a "low-key campaign" in the state that will vote soon for a new government.

"People may think we are not, but we are campaigning big in Gujarat. We are strong in villages. We may be weak in cities. But we hope this time people will realise what they have done in 27 years," Mr Gehlot said.

Mr Gehlot said the Congress's strength is in the villages, where it has a strong organization "at booth level".

On Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra skipping election-bound states like Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, Mr Gehlot said the "route had been prepared".

"They have a route, they will follow it. Whether Gujarat or Himachal Pradesh, our campaign is on. If needed he will come too. But there is no shortcoming here, leaders are coming, campaigning in villages...," said the Congress veteran.

Mr Gehlot hit out at Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has declared that it is the BJP's main rival in Gujarat, not the Congress. He said AAP was overreaching after faulty governance in Delhi and Punjab.

But is AAP getting more traction in Gujarat because of a lacklustre Congress campaign?

"Even Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi is saying watch out for silent Congress campaign. There is a build-up. It is wrong to say we are not in the fight in Gujarat," Mr Gehlot said.