Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot ''fighting for chair'', Says Bhupendra Yadav

During the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Bhupendra Yadav will cover Jaipur district Friday and Ajmer Saturday.

Union Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav today began his Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Rajasthan from Alwar district and targeted the ruling Congress, saying there is a "fight for the chair" between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior leader Sachin Pilot.

During the BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra to introduce the newly inducted Union ministers, Mr Yadav addressed a public gathering in Alwar and highlighted the achievements of the central government.

The yatra began from Alwar bypass in Bhiwadi. He was received by the party leaders and workers. The yatra then moved to the BJP office in Bhiwadi.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Yadav said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is transforming India into ''Atmanirbhar Bharat''.

He also targeted the ruling Congress in Rajasthan, saying there is a "fight between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot for the chair (chief ministership)".

The BJP leader exuded confidence that the party will form the next government in the state.

After the address, he resumed the onward journey in a specially-designed vehicle.

Mr Yadav, along with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat, Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia, Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Rajendra Rathore and other leaders, was mounted on the vehicle painted in saffron.

The yatra was escorted by party workers on motorcycle by a large number of cars and other vehicles were also part of the yatra which is scheduled to reach Jaipur by the evening.

He will cover Jaipur district on Friday and Ajmer on Saturday.

Mr Yadav reached Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan from Haryana on August 17, after covering nearly 200 km as part of the yatra.