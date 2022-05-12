Ashneer Grover Meets Shark Tank Contestant Whose Company Grew 40X

Ashneer Grover shared a photo of their meeting on Instagram.

Shark Tank Indiajudge Ashneer Grover recently reunited with one of the contestants of the show, Ravi Kabra. Mr Kabra rose to fame when he had presented his product, Skippi Pop, on the show and impressed all five judges.

Mr Grover shared a photo of their meeting on Instagram. He said that Mr Kabra's business had grown 40 times since the show.

Mr Grover's caption read, “Great to catch up with Skippi Ice Pops founder Ravi Kabra after Shark Tank. Skippi is a great product and probably the biggest success story from Shark Tank IndiaSeason 1 with 40X growth in sales.”

Mr Kabra also shared the photo on Instagram and wrote, “Ashneer Grover, it was a pleasure meeting you today. You always speak what's on your mind and I truly appreciate that. You challenge our ideas and help us grow and create a better business. We are honoured to have you on board as an investor in Skippi Ice Pops. I thank you for mentoring me on this journey.”

Mr Kabra and his wife had participated in Shark Tank India. Even before they finished pitching their idea, Anupam Mittal, one of the judges, proposed to give them exactly what they want. Then, Mr Grover and another judge, Namita Thapar, proposed to pitch in Rs 60 lakh for 5 percent equity.

In the end, all five judges agreed to a deal of Rs 1 crore for 15 percent equity. The five judges also included Aman Gupta and Vineeta Singh.

Shark Tank India was launched last year in December as a television programme that called for registration from several budding entrepreneurs across the country. The show saw only a few business ideas going to fruition, and Mr Kabra's Skippi Ice Pops was one of them.