Asansol-Raniganj Limping To Normal, Prohibitory Orders Lifted

Prohibitory orders in the riot-hit areas of Asansol and Raniganj were lifted on Monday with peace and normalcy returning to the region, police said.



The route march by security forces has also been withdrawn in the area, a senior police official said, adding that pickets have also been pared in the region from today.



"The situation in Asansol and Raniganj is largely peaceful and life has returned to normal," Sub division officer (SDO) Pralay Row Chowdhury said.



Internet services, however, will remain suspended in the region till April 4, the police official said.



The NHRC today sent a notice to the West Bengal government and the state's police chief over alleged failure of law enforcement agencies "in protecting the liberty and dignity" of people, who have become victims of violence in the Asansol-Raniganj area during Ram Navami celebrations.



Expressing serious concern over the situation, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued the notice to the state's chief secretary, home secretary and the director general of police, seeking a detailed report in four weeks, senior officials said.



The rights panel, in a statement, has also asked its director general (Investigation) to depute a team headed by an officer, not below the rank of an SSP, to visit the disturbed areas of Asansol-Raniganj for spot investigation or inquiry to assess the actual situation, and submit a report within three weeks.



One person was killed and two police officers were seriously injured on March 26, when clashes broke out between two groups over a Ram Navami procession in the Raniganj area of Bardhaman West district.



The violence spread to areas in Asansol, prompting the police to suspend Internet services and clamp prohibitory orders under Section 144 in the trouble-torn areas of the district.



A BJP delegation had visited the trouble-torn areas and blamed the Trinamool Congress government for "failure" to control the violence.



West Bengal Governor KN Tripathi had met the victims of the violence on Saturday and appealed for peace, saying people from all religions should respect each other's festivals.



