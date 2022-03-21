Asani May Intensify Into Cyclone, Andaman Preps For Heavy Rain, Winds: 10 Points

The depression over the north Andaman Sea intensified into a deep depression, moving north and northeast at 12 kmph, the India Meteorological Department, or IMD, said.

"It is likely to move nearly northwards along and off Andaman Islands towards the Myanmar coast during the next 48 hours," the IMD said in a bulletin.

People living in low-lying and flood-prone areas in the archipelago have been evacuated to temporary camps in north and middle Andamans and south Andaman districts, officials said.

Inter-island ferry and shipping services with Chennai and Visakhapatnam have been stopped, and all educational institutions closed, they said.

Some 150 personnel of the National Disaster Response Force, or NDRF, have been deployed.

Long Island received 131 mm of rainfall till 8.30 am, while Port Blair saw 26,1 mm rainfall, officials said.

Control Rooms have been opened in all the three districts of the Union Territory. The sea condition is likely to be very rough and the weather office has asked tourism and fishing activities to be stopped for the next two days.

Fishermen have been asked not to go out in southeast Bay of Bengal today and in Andaman Sea today and tomorrow.

The Chief Secretary has ordered officials to monitor the situation closely and provide help whenever and wherever needed.