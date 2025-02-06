Asaduddin Owaisi's Waqf Counter To Chandrababu Naidu's Tirupati Endorsement

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has challenged Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) decision to act against its non-Hindu employees. Mr Owaisi questioned why Mr Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supported the BJP's Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which mandates the inclusion of non-Muslims in the Central Waqf Council and State Waqf Boards.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Mr Owaisi said that while TTD insists on Hindu-only employment, the Waqf Bill mandates at least two non-Muslims in Muslim religious bodies. He cited the Andhra Pradesh Hindu Endowments Act, which restricts non-Hindus from holding positions such as Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner, Inspector, Trustee, or Executive Officer.

"If only Hindus should govern Hindu Endowments, and only Hindus should be employees, then why this discrimination against Muslim Waqfs?" Mr Owaisi asked.

It is being reported that Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has identified 18 employees that are not following Hindu traditions or are non-Hindu. TTD argues that since it is a Hindu institution, non-Hindus shouldn't be employed by it. We have no objection to it. But @ncbn should… — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 5, 2025

He said that under the new Bill, a majority of Waqf Board members could be non-Muslim, as they will now be nominated by the government rather than elected. "The government is very capable of having a non-Muslim majority Waqf Board," Mr Owaisi added.

TTD Action

The controversy erupted after TTD identified 18 employees who were allegedly practicing non-Hindu religions while working at the institution. TTD, which manages the Sri Venkateswara temple, stated that these employees had violated their oath to follow Hindu traditions.

According to a memo issued by TTD on February 1, disciplinary action had been initiated. The employees have been barred from participating in religious activities, and some may face transfers to other government departments or voluntary retirement.

TDP Defends Decision

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh defended the TTD's move, stating that it reflected the official stance of the TDP-led NDA government.

"There is no second thought about it. We spoke about it before the elections, and we stand by it," Mr Lokesh said.

He compared the decision to rules in mosques, where non-Muslims are generally not allowed to serve in religious capacities. Mr Lokesh also insisted that the government would fight any legal challenge to TTD's policy.

The TDP has accused the previous YSR Congress government of appointing non-Hindus to TTD, alleging that this move hurt Hindu sentiments.