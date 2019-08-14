Asaduddin Owaisi's Dig At Rajinikanth Who Praised PM, Amit Shah

"Who are Pandavas and Kauravas in this situation?" Asaduddin Owaisi asked.

Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Mahabharata' analogy in his praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the government's Kashmir decisions continues to inspire reactions. The latest contribution is from Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who wonders, "Who are the Pandavas and Kauravas?"

Rajinikanth had commented that PM Modi and Amit Shah were like Lord Krishna and Arjuna "but we don't know who is Krishna and who is Arjuna". He was commending the government on ending special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

Mr Owaisi referred to that while addressing an Eid gathering at the office of his party AIMIM in Hyderabad.

"A Tamil Nadu actor called PM Modi and Amit Shah Krishna and Arjun for abrogating Article 370 from J&K. Then who are Pandavas and Kauravas in this situation. Do you want another 'Mahabharat' in the country," said the AIMIM chief, referring to the five Pandava brothers who fought their evil cousins, the Kauravas, in the defining battle of the epic Mahabharata.

Mr Owaisi, who has opposed the government's Kashmir decisions, including splitting the state into two union territories, accused the government of making a reckless move and committing the "third historic blunder" after the arrest of Sheikh Abdullah in 1953 and the 1987 rigging in elections.

Alleging that PM Modi lacked the political wisdom of Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the politician said: " know this government has no love for Kashmiris, they love the land of Kashmir but not its people, they love power but not the justice. They only want to retain power. But I shall remind them that no one lives or rules for eternity."

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Congress chief KS Alagiri had objected to Rajinikanth's comparison and said: "How can those who snatched away the rights of crores of people be Krishna and Arjuna? Dear Mr Rajinikanth, please read Mahabharat again, please go through it again properly."

